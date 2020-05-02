Three New Retail Cannabis Stores Coming to Windsor

Three more retail cannabis shops are coming to Windsor.

Councillor Chris Holt says a store planned at 1565 Wyandotte St. E. in Ward 4 is one of the trio that have already been unanimously approved via email poll.

The poll allows council to review and approve items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says Windsor Police Service and city staff put the locations under the microscope and all three meet community standards.

"As long as it meets the criteria city council has laid out before and that's within 150 metres of very sensitive land uses like schools and addiction treatment centres," he says.

He says people he's spoken to in Ward 4 are excited about the new retail option.

"I also live in the neighbourhood and I know a lot of my neighbours are really looking forward to having this additional retail option. So I can say that this proposed retail store is welcome,' added Holt.

The other two locations are at 6038 Tecumseh Rd. E. and 1800 Huron Church Rd. in west Windsor.

Windsor's first cannabis retail shop opened downtown at the end of March.

A total of six additional plans have now been approved throughout the city since.