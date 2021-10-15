Three new school COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Windsor-Essex

Three more schools have been added to the COVID-19 outbreak list in Windsor-Essex.

According to the local health unit, COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at West Gate Public School, Colchester North Public School and Leamington District Secondary School.

The health unit says the Delta Variant has been detected at West Gate and Leamington District.

There are currently eight school outbreaks in the region.

As heard on AM800 news on Thursday, acting medical officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said roughly 250 classes have been dismissed since the beginning of the school year.