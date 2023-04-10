Three options up for consideration for the name of LaSalle's waterfront

The future name of LaSalle's waterfront is down to three final options.

A report going to Tuesday's town council meeting provides three options based on the direction of council to have the name 'LaSalle' featured in the name.

LaSalle Waterfront, LaSalle Waterfront Landing and LaSalle Waterfront Commons are the final options being submitted to council.

The final three naming options follow extensive community consultations which resulted in 620 naming suggestions for land along the Detroit River at Front Road, which would rebrand the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park into one site.

Photo courtesy: Town of LaSalle

Dawn Hadre, Director of Strategy and Engagement for the Town of LaSalle, says LaSalle Waterfront Commons is really about being a gathering place where there is a lot of natural accessibility.

"We thought that using Commons was a great option for naming that place, naming the waterfront. It would be a unique name to this area as well," she says.

Harde says administration is recommending LaSalle Waterfront Commons.

"Basically because we think it's a little bit different, it will stand out a little bit, and using the short form LaSalle Commons would be catchy and people would start to use it right away," she adds.

The nearly $50-million waterfront project will include a mix use of indoor and outdoor space, a walkable parkland, a 30,000 square foot event centre at the former Westport Marina site, splash pads, and a sports zone on the 60 acre property.

The town has also worked with the family of the late Gilbert Maure, the name sake of Gil Maure Park, to see the name remain at the site.

The town will designate a certain area of the park as the Gil Maure Festival Plaza, which is currently under construction. There will also be a new road leading into the site, which will also be named after Gil Maure.

LaSalle council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.