Three People Arrested After Shooting in McGregor

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in McGregor.

Provincial Police were called to the 95-hundred block of Walker Rd. on September 10th where a man was found in the McGregor Columbian Club parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Kalakech Ammar, 44, of Lakeshore was arrested last Wednesday, November 6th with the help of Windsor Police and is charged with robbery, weapons offences and mischief.

Then on Tuesday two more suspects, Hamzah Moses Abusoufah, 30, and Ali Kamal Zeidan, 35, both from Windsor, were also arrested on weapons and other charges.