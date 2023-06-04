Three people arrested after woman slashed in the face during a robbery

Three people have been arrested after a woman had her face slashed during a robbery in west Windsor.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on June 3, officers were called to a residence in the 3200-block of College Avenue following a report of a stabbing.

Police found a 48-year-old woman suffering from a laceration to her face and she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that three male suspects had entered the victim's residence and demanded money. When the victim refused, one of the suspects reportedly slashed her in the face with a weapon.

The suspects then stole property from the victim and fled the scene.

Officers immediately began to search the surrounding area and located and arrested the three suspects in the 800-block of Huron Church Road.

A 53-year-old man is charged with assault causing bodily harm, robbery and breach of probation.

A 25-year-old man is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and possession of stolen property.

A 16-year-old male, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.