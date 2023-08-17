Three people arrested and charged for drug offences in Chatham

Three individuals have been arrested for drug offences.

On Tuesday at approximately 8:40 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police conducted a traffic stop on Lisgar Street in Wallaceburg.

Three people were in the car, including a woman who was driving, and two male passengers.

Through investigation, it was confirmed that the woman had an outstanding warrant from the London Police Service, while one of the men had an outstanding warrant from the Toronto Police Service.

During a search, officers discovered a significant amount of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, Canadian currency and a firearm.

As a result, a 26-year-old woman from Chatham, a 25-year-old man from Chatham-Kent, and a 22-year-old man from Scarborough were all arrested and charged with possessing a controlled substance for trafficking and unauthorized firearm possession.

All three suspects were transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.