Three people arrested by Tecumseh OPP after collision

Three people have been charged by OPP in Tecumseh following a collision over the weekend.

According to police, early Sunday morning officers along with Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a collision near the intersection of Lesperance Road and Lanoue Street.

After speaking with the driver of one of the vehicles involved, the investigating officer noticed the driver was displaying several signs of impairment.

The driver was placed under arrest and taken to the Tecumseh OPP detachment for breath tests.

Two samples of breath were supplied to the Intoxilizer Technician with both tests revealing the driver was over the legal limit.

As a result, 22-year-old Jared Ratko of Lakeshore is facing two charges related to operation while impaired.

He was released from custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on August 12.

Police say during the initial investigation, and the arrest of the driver, two passengers from his vehicle attempted to interfere with the arrest and both were subsequently arrested as well.

A 22-year-old man also from Lakeshore and a 21-year-old woman from Sarnia each face a charge of Obstruct Peace Officer as a result.

Both were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.