Three people arrested in connection to break-ins and string of frauds around Windsor

Three people have been taken into custody after two break-ins and multiple frauds around the city.

An investigation was started by the Windsor Police Target Base Unit after a break-in at a business near the intersection of Eugenie Street and McDougall Street on May 26.

Officers obtained surveillance video that showed two suspects forcibly enter the business and steal three boxes of alcohol, valued at approximately $1,700.

In a separate incident on May 30, two suspects smashed the front door of a business in the 3800 block of Dougall Avenue.

Video surveillance showed the masked suspects stealing over $2,000 in lottery tickets and $1,200 in cigarettes.

Police say the stolen lottery tickets were later validated at multiple locations throughout the city, obtaining $590 in cash.

Last month, a 31-year-old man and 27-year-old were arrested and charged.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant by the Ontario Provincial Police on July 20, and will be returned to Windsor where he will be charged.



The 31-year-old man was charged with the following:

• Breaking and entering

• Wearing a face mask/disguise (x2)

• Possession of property obtained by crime (x4)

• Fraud under $5,000 (x4)

The 27-year-old woman was charged with the following:

• Possession of property obtained by crime

• Fraud under $5,000

The 32-year-old man will be charged with the following once he's returned to Windsor:

• Breaking and entering (x3)

• Wearing a face mask/disguise (x6)

• Possession of property obtained by crime

• Fraud under $5,000



This continues to be an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com