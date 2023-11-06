Three people charged after drug bust in Leamington

Three people have been charged after police executed a search warrant in Leamington.

Provincial police in the county say its Community Street Crime Unit seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia after executing a search warrant last Thursday on Lutsch Avenue.

Police also seized a quantity of currency and other property.

The three Leamington residents ranging in age between 24-years-old and 59-years-old are facing a number of charges including possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They will appear in a Windsor court at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.