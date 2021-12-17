Three people charged following a drug bust in LaSalle

Three people are facing charges following a drug bust in LaSalle.

In November, the LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigations Unit launched an investigation into the suspected trafficking and possession of illicit drugs at a residence on Abbott Street in the town.

On Dec. 15, a search warrant was executed at the residence and three people located inside were arrested.

Police say a 39-year-old Windsor female, wanted for violence-related criminal offences, was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of illicit drugs and an imitation firearm.

She's now charged with possession of a controlled substance and five counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

A 39-year-old Windsor male was arrested and charged with four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Police say a 29-year-old LaSalle female was arrested and was found to be in possession of a small quantity of illicit drugs. She's charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance as well as one count of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.