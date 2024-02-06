iHeartRadio
Three people charged following property crime investigation


Three people have been charged in connection to a property crime investigation. 

On Monday, shortly after midnight, Chatham-Kent Police attended an address in the area of Oak Road in Tilbury for a report of suspicious activity. 

A suspicious car and people with flashlights were seen. When police arrived they located a U-Haul loaded with property, but the suspects had fled the scene. 

A drone was deployed, and police were able to locate the three suspects hiding near a retaining pond. 

As a result, a 26 year-old woman from Blenheim, and a 33 year-old man and a 58 year-old man both from Tilbury, were all arrested for trespass by night. 

Through investigation it revealed their involvement with the property in the U-Haul, and they were all charged with theft and possession under $5,000. 

All three suspects have been released with a future court date.

