Three people charged following property crime investigation

Three people have been charged in connection to a property crime investigation.

On Monday, shortly after midnight, Chatham-Kent Police attended an address in the area of Oak Road in Tilbury for a report of suspicious activity.

A suspicious car and people with flashlights were seen. When police arrived they located a U-Haul loaded with property, but the suspects had fled the scene.

A drone was deployed, and police were able to locate the three suspects hiding near a retaining pond.

As a result, a 26 year-old woman from Blenheim, and a 33 year-old man and a 58 year-old man both from Tilbury, were all arrested for trespass by night.

Through investigation it revealed their involvement with the property in the U-Haul, and they were all charged with theft and possession under $5,000.

All three suspects have been released with a future court date.