Three people charged in connection to an alleged home invasion in Windsor

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to an alleged home invasion in Windsor.

Windsor police say that around 1 p.m. on Dec. 5, patrol officers responded to the 2000 block of Ford Boulevard for a report of a break-in.

A witness saw three men breaking into the rear door of a residence.

Police learned there was a person inside the residence at the time of the break-in.

Officers immediately responded to the scene, surrounded the residence, and arrested the three suspects.

A 36-year-old man from Windsor and a 58-year-old man from Emeryville are charged with break and enter.

A 40-year-old man from Windsor is charged with break and enter, uttering threats, and assault with a weapon.

Police say a female victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.