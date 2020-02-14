Three People Charged in Substantial Drug Bust

Windsor Police have arrested three people in connection to an investigation where a substantial amount of drugs were seized.

A vehicle was stopped on Wednesday night and a search turned up suspected cocaine.

Police say a quantity of drugs was also found on the driver, and three people in the vehicle were arrested.

The Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) then raided a motel room on Dougall Ave. near Eugenie St. and a substantial amount of crystal meth, cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and other items related to drug trafficking were seized.

Three people from Windsor, two men and a woman, are charged with possession of cocaine, meth and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.