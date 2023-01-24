Three people charged with stunt driving by Essex OPP
Three drivers are facing charges of stunt driving following three separate incidents this past weekend.
According to Essex County OPP, on Saturday, January 21, around 11:15 p.m. an officer with the Kingsville Detatchment stopped a vehicle going 145 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on on County Road 20 near Kratz Sideroad.
A 17-year-old from Kingsville has been charged related to that incident.
Then on January 22, at 2:35 a.m. an officer saw a vehicle travelling 165 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 3 near Sexton Sideroad in the Town of Tecumseh.
As a result, police say the officer stopped the vehicle to investigate and charged a 40 year-old from Leamington with stunt driving, as well as driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.
A short time later, at 3:58 a.m., a vehicle was seen driving 147 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 3 near Graham Sideroad in Kingsville.
A 35-year-old from Kingsville was handed a charge of stunt driving as a result.
All three drivers were also issued 30-day-driving suspensions and 14-day vehicle impoundments as per statute.
The three drivers are scheduled to appear in Windsor court at a later date.