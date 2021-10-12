Three people facing murder charges after a fight in Chatham

Three people are facing murder charges in connection to a fight last month in Chatham.

On Sept. 21, Chatham-Kent police say the victim went to an apartment on Sandys Street in Chatham where a physical altercation took place with two other men and one woman.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transferred from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance to Windsor Regional Hospital for medical attention.

On Oct. 8, police say 31-year-old Beau Veenstra of Howard Township died as a result of injuries sustained during the altercation.

Chatham-Kent police have now charged a 49-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, all from Chatham, with second degree murder.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Constable Paul Brophy at paulbr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #619.