Three people from Leamington charged for drug possession

Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington have charged three people for drug possesion after executing a search warrant at an apartment last week.

According to police, on August 9, Leamington OPP along with the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit carried out the warrant at an address on Lutsch Avenue.

During the search warrant, police say they seized a quantity of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl, along with electronics, and more than $4,400 in currency.

A 58-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, and a 33-year-old woman all from Leamington were all taken into custody without incident.

The 58 years-old faces three criminal charges including possesion for the purpose of trafficing, while the 42-year-old faces a single charge and the 33-year-old faces two criminal charges.

Police say the accused were released, and are scheduled to appear in Windsor court at a later date.