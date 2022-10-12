Three people from Toronto charged after moving scam in Chatham-Kent

Three people have been charged after a moving scam in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say they received complaints from residents in May, June and July about a moving company possibly defrauding them.

Police say in each incident, a resident paid for their personal belongings to be moved from one location to another.

According to police, as the items were enroute, follow-up calls were made from the movers advising the residents that more money was needed or they would not receive their belongings.

Chatham-Kent police say they worked with the Toronto Police Service, and investigators were able to identify three people.

Two 30-year-olds and a 27-year-old, all from Toronto were located and arrested by Toronto police.

They are charged with false pretence over $5000, fraud over $5000, theft over $5000, possession of stolen property over $5000, mischief over $5000, conspiracy to commit false pretence and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Police say the investigation revealed two company names were being used, AYC – All You can Move Movers and Canadian Principal Movers.

Police are asking residents who feel they may have fallen victim to a similar scam involving a moving company, to call police or Crime Stoppers.