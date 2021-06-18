UPDATE: Three People Rescued from Lake Erie Near Kingsville

Three people were rescued from Lake Erie after their boat sunk this afternoon.

Leamington Fire Chief Andrew Baird says a mayday was sent out around 1 p.m. Friday near Kingsville.

He says Kingsville Fire and Rescue and a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter were also called in to help.

Two private vessels were nearby that pulled the trio from the water before first responders arrived on scene, according to Baird.

Provincial police tell CTV Windsor that the boat sank after it capsized and everyone aboard ended up in the water.

Constable Steven Duguay says all three people were wearing life jackets.

"Had it not been for them wearing life jackets, this could have had a very different outcome," he added.