Three people sent to hospital after two vehicle crash in Kingsville

A two vehicle crash in Kingsville has sent three people to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision happened just after 6:15 Friday morning on Highway 3 at County Road 18.

Provincial police say officers with the Kingsville Detachment along with Essex-Windsor EMS attended the scene.

The roadway was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Police have charged a 44-year-old Leamington man with driving with no licence and failing to yield to traffic on through the highway.

