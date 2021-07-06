Three Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Planned in Leamington
A number of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned in Leamington.
The clinics will be set up Wednesday through Friday at 33 Princess St. — formerly the Princess Centre.
Shots will be administered from noon to 5pm Wednesday and 11am to 7pm Thursday and Friday.
The Moderna vaccine will be available for those 18-years and older for first and second doses.
The Pfizer youth vaccine will be available for ages 12 to 17 for first and second doses as well.