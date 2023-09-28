Three residential areas in Windsor to see speed humps installed

Three residential areas in Windsor will see the installation of speed humps.

During the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee, it was approved for traffic calming measures to be installed to reduce the amount of speeding the residential neighbourhoods.

Five speed humps and associated signs and pavement markings will be installed on Kildare Avenue between Richmond Street and Ottawa Street.

A resident survey to determine neighbourhood support was completed in early July, 2023, where 58 per cent or 34 households voted yes for traffic calming measures on Kildare.

Three speed humps and two flexible bollards will be installed on Partington Avenue between Columbia Court and Labelle Street.

This resident survey completed in mid-July, 2023, saw 63 per cent, or 10 households, vote yes for speed humps on Partington.

And lastly, two speed humps will be installed on Lone Pine Street between Provincial Road and Maple Leaf Crescent.

This resident survey was completed by the end of July, 2023, and saw 50 per cent, or four households, vote yes for traffic calming measures on Lone Pine.

The total cost of the three projects combined is just below $105,000 and will be paid through the Traffic Calming Capital Budget.

However, there are currently insufficient funds available in the project, and therefore the money will be funded from the 10-year capital funding plan will be taken from the 2026 allocated funding.

By doing so, the project will incur financing charges over the next two years estimated at $12,000.