Three Restaurants Identified as Possible COVID-19 Exposure Points

Three restaurants across Windsor-Essex have been identified as possible COVID-19 exposure points.

According to the local health unit, customers at Applebee's on Huron Church Rd. in Windsor and Tabouli by Eddy's on Lesperance Rd. in Tecumseh may have been exposed to the virus on several occasions between November 17 and 22.

The full list of dates and times can be found below:

Applebee's on Huron Church Rd.

- November 19 - 11:30am to 5pm

- November 21 - 3pm to 9pm

- November 22 - 11:30am to 4pm



Tabouli by Eddy's on Lesperance Rd.

- November 17 - 2pm to 10pm

- November 21 - 5pm to 10pm

- November 22 - 2pm to 7pm

In addition, the McDonald's restaurant on Talbot St. W in Leamington has issued a statement that an employee has tested positive for the virus — the employee last worked on November 21 from 8am to 11am.

The health unit is asking residents who visited these establishments on the dates in question to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and if they do begin to feel ill to contact their health care provider.

The latest possible community exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.