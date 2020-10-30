Three Stabbing Victims, Police Investigating Possible Connections

Injuries are non-life threatening after three people were stabbed in Windsor.

As AM800 News reported Thursday, police were called to the 1300 block of Pierre Avenue near Ottawa Street around 3:00 Thursday afternoon.



When officers got there, they found a man outside a home with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



During the initial stabbing investigation, a second man was found in the area, also with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also learned that a third man arrived at a local hospital also with non-life threatening stab wounds.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate and is still trying to figure out if any or all three of the stabbings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.