Three straight wins for Spitfires

The Windsor Spitfires now sit second in the West Division and second in the Western Conference after knocking off top seeded Flint on back to back days.

The Spits scored five times in the first period and held on for 7-4 win against the Firebirds on Sunday at the WFCU Centre.

Forward Jacob Maillet scored two while captain Will Cuylle had a goal and two helpers.

Windsor beat Flint on the road Saturday night, 6-3.

The Spits have won four of their last five games.

Next up is a match-up at home against Kitchener Tuesday night.

All the action can be heard live on AM800 beginning at 6:45pm with the pregame show.