Three students assaulted at Leamington high school

An assault at a Leamington high school is under investigation.

Provincial Police were called to an address on Oak Street West around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon and found three students who said they had been assaulted at Leamington District Seconday School.

One of the students was taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

A 19-year old man is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident should contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.