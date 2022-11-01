iHeartRadio
Three students assaulted at Leamington high school


An assault at a Leamington high school is under investigation. 

Provincial Police were called to an address on Oak Street West around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon and found three students who said they had been assaulted at Leamington District Seconday School. 

One of the students was taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries. 

A 19-year old man is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident should contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

