Three Stunt Driving Charges Laid in Weekend Traffic Blitz

A countywide traffic blitz resulted in three motorists being charged with stunt driving over the long weekend.

Essex County OPP launched a Community-Focused Traffic Safety Initiative on Canada Day.

According to the release, the focus was on the "Big Four Offences" that lead to fatalities and serious injuries.

They include speeding or aggressive driving, impaired driving, distracted driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The blitz resulted in 44 speeding penalties, three stunt driving charges, 12 charges under the Highway Traffic Act since July 1 and one seatbelt infraction.

Police say the trio of stunt driving charges came in the first two days under new legislation that took effect on July 1.

Under the legislation, the motorists had their vehicle impounded for 14 days and their driver's license is suspended for 7 days.