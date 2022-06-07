Three suspects arrested in connection to daytime robbery in Windsor

Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery investigation in Windsor.

Around 1 p.m. on June 5, officers were called to a business in the 7000 block of Tecumseh Rd. E. for a report of a robbery. The suspect, stole two Mac Book computers and fled the store.

Windsor police say employees attempted to stop the suspect from leaving with the stolen items and were assaulted in the process, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Police later spotted the vehicle the suspect was reported leaving in parked in the 1900-block of Bernard, with occupants still inside.

Police arrested three suspects and a quantity of drugs were located and seized from the vehicle. The stolen computers were also recovered.

A 36-year-old Kingsville man is charged with robbery, having a face mask or disguise, assault, failing to comply with a release order, possession of stolen property and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

A 26-year-old female and a 50-year-old male, of no fixed address, were arrested and are facing charges of possession of stolen property and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crimes unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.