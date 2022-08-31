Three suspects in custody related to violent videos: Acting Chief

Windsor's acting police chief says videos posted online showing recent assaults in the city are disturbing, and shocks the consciousness of the community.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Major Crimes Unit confirmed they were working to identify multiple suspects after video of two violent assaults were shared online.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Jason Bellaire says they've arrested three suspects in relation to the two assaults already.

"No one deserves to be the victim of such senseless, reprehensible violence. It's very disturbing, it's hard to watch, and it's despicable all around. We're certainly looking for the community's help and then we can charge the remaining suspects in this case once they're identified and located," he stated.

He says the suspects so far include two adult men and a youth, who are expected to face charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

Bellaire says the men attacked were clearly identified by the suspects, and on top of being kicked and punched repeatedly also had some of their belongings robbed as well.

"It was a witness actually in the second assault that contacted the Windsor Police but the assailants were gone before police arrived," he continued. "It was a relative of a police officer who actually brought the video forward to the family member who was a police officer, and Major Crimes actually went to work on it and made some arrests quite quickly."

With the rise of social media, it's so easy for videos like this to spread quickly but Bellaire believes the community's response has shown much more.

"Windsor's a great city and a safe city, and I take my family to every corner of this city and there's no where I won't go where I don't feel safe. Perhaps it's because I came up as a young adult and a police officer in Windsor. There's a lot of great things going on in the community, and the community responded right away in this instance when we put out a call for assistance. Our community does back the philosophy of justice in this city," Bellaire stated.

Bellaire says more information on the incidents will be released later on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service's Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive