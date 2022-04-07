Three suspects sought after break in at Canada Post in Tecumseh

An image of a suspect OPP are working to identify after a break in at the Canada Post building in Tecumseh. April 6, 2022 (Photo courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police)

Ontario Provincial Police investigators are working to identify three suspects after a break in at the Canada Post building in Tecumseh.

Investigators say sometime between 11:21 p.m. on April 5 and 12:02 a.m. on April 6, three suspects entered the building in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road and stole a Microsoft Surface Pro tablet.

Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the three suspects; one of which was walking with the assistance of crutches, with an apparent left foot injury.

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity in and around post office boxes or Canada Post vehicles. If you see questionable behaviour, you are asked to contact Police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

An image of two suspects OPP are working to identify after a break in at the Canada Post building in Tecumseh. April 6, 2022 (Photo courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police)