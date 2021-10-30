Three vehicle collision in Chatham leaves one dead, many injured

Emergency Services in Chatham-Kent responded to a three vehicle collision on Queen's Line around 7 a.m. on Friday.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling east on Queen's Line when they crossed the dotted yellow line and struck a delivery truck traveling west.

The delivery truck lost control and struck a third vehicle traveling east on Queen's Line, and all three vehicles then came to a stop off the roadway.

The driver of the first east bound vehicle wasn't injured during the collision, but the driver of the delivery truck was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the third vehicle was occupied by six adults.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital via ambulance before being air lifted for urgent care to another hospital while the remaining four passengers occupying the rear of the vehicle were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Names of those involved are not being released out of respect for the families of the deceased and injured.

The Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Unit is now investigating this collision.