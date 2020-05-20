Three Warnings Issued for Groups Larger than Five: Windsor Police
Windsor police issued three warnings last week for people gathering in groups of more than five.
Between May 10-16, police received 56 COVID-19 related calls.
No tickets were issued for violating emergency orders.
Anyone wanting to report a situation involving someone not respecting provincial orders surrounding COVID-19 can contact Windsor Police, but police stress that 9-1-1 should only be used in the event of an immediate emergency situation.
All other calls should be placed to the non-emergency line at 519-258-6111.