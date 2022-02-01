Three Windsor area friends win $79,511 playing OLG's Pools

Three life-long friends from Windsor-Essex are celebrating after winning $79,511.60 by playing OLG's 'Pools.'

Christopher Tolmie of Windsor, Alexander McCormack of Kingsville and Timothy Robbins of Windsor will share the winnings.

According to a release from OLG, the three life-long pals said they get together every Sunday and watch all the games together.

"When the last team on our ticket won, we were celebrating, cheering and then popped a bottle of champagne!" said Alex. "It was exhilarating! I felt like I owned the moon!" he added.

Alex and Tim both plan to pay some bills and save some of their winnings. "I'm also going to share some with my mom," said Alex.

As part of the virtual claim process, the group had to submit a photo of them with the novelty cheque, so the friends decided to have some fun using some old Halloween costumes.

"This POOLS win felt like we caught the big one so why not show that in the picture we send to OLG," chuckled Alex. "While the other photo is our best 'Step Brothers' impression," added Tim, referring to the popular comedy film.

Chris and Tim have been playing as a group for 11 years, with Alex joining the group almost four years ago.

"Chris and I won $64,000 on POOLS about 10 years ago," shared Tim. "This time around it was awesome Alex got to be part of the winning moment."

POOLS is the sports game where each $5 wager allows you to pick your sport and Card number and select who you think will win each matchup. Get the most correct picks and win or share the prize pool.