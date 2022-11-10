Three Windsor city councillors bid farewell

Three Windsor city councillors have bid farewell to their fellow colleagues and to the community.

During Wednesday afternoon's meeting, Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin, Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt, and Ward 7 councillor Jeewen Gill all said their goodbyes during the last meeting.

Councillor Rino Bortolin, who sat on city council for eight years, announced earlier this year that he was not seeking re-election as he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Councillor Chris Holt, who sat on city council for eight years as well, decided to run for mayor of Windsor, however was defeated by incumbent mayor Drew Dilkens.

And councillor Jeewen Gill, who was elected two years ago during the by-election for the seat to replace Irek Kusmierczyk, was defeated during the municipal election.

Bortolin says his well wishes to the new councillors, as well as the ones returning.

"Good luck to the three councillors coming in. Both the three and the seven returning, who will have a daunting task. The issues in our community, especially the social issues because they are our constituents as well, are a challenge that we cannot let up on. And so, good luck."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens Twitter

Holt says he has no regrets.

"Members of council, man, we've been through a lot together. And we've disagreed at times, we've had some heated discussions around the council table but I know those heated discussions have really produced much better outcomes for the citizens of the city. I don't regret a thing."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens Twitter

Gill says he's thankful for the residents of Ward 7.

"It has been an honour to serve you and I am thankful for the people I have met, and dear friends I have made. I am proud of the work we have been able to do to improve Ward 7 and the City of Windsor."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens Twitter

Other members of council bid farewell to the three councillors, all with well wishes and kind words, including Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

Dilkens says he recognizes how much work all three outgoing councillors put in to their wards and the community.

"I know that your approach always, all three of you, was in the best interest of your ward, the best interest of the community and doing what you felt was the right thing to do based on your principles and your values. So, on behalf of the City of Windsor, I want to acknowledge the commitment that you've each made. It is valued. It is important. And it has made a difference."

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis, who was elected the same year as Bortolin and Holt, told fond memories of the two.

He says all three outgoing councillors can reach out to him at any time.

"You know feel free to reach out, e-mail, if there's any issues, I'm here. You know my number, my number doesn't change. So, I know all three of you are passionate, so feel free to reach out to me at any time on an issue or if there's a concern. I'm more than happy to have those discussions still."

Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac gave nothing but well wishes to the three who are going their separate ways.

She says all three outgoing councillors were beyond passionate about their roles on council.

"It has been unmatched in my option in terms of the people that I have served with. It takes a special person to step up to the table to run a campaign and then to serve terms bringing forward the issues of the people in their particular ward. And, I'm impressed, I really, truly am impressed."

Renaldo Agostino will take over the seat for Ward 3.

Mark McKenzie will be the new Ward 4 councillor.

And Angelo Marignani won the Ward 7 spot.

All three councillors will be sworn in on Tuesday, November 15.