Three Windsor Lancers selected to be a part of Canada's Commonwealth Games Roster

Three Windsor Lancers have been named to be a part of Canada's Commonwealth Games Roster.

On Friday, June 24 Commonwealth Sport Canada and Athletics Canada announced a list of 43 athletes selected to be a part of Team Canada.

Lancers joining the team are Track and Field Associate coach Brett Lumley, Lancer Alumni Sarah Mitton, and Noelle Montcalm.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8.