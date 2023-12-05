Three Windsor men facing child pornography charges after joint force operation
Three men from Windsor are facing dozens of child pornography charges.
Windsor police say members of its Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) arrested the men last week in a joint force operation involving police services from Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario.
According to police, officers executed warrants in Windsor between November 27 and 30.
An 84-year-old man is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and two counts of making child pornography available.
A 66-year-old is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography, and two counts of making child pornography available.
A third suspect, a 40-year-old man is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of accessing child pornography, and three counts of making child pornography available.
Photo courtesy: Sûreté du Québec
Overall police in Quebec say 26 arrests were made.
The individuals charged are between the ages of 17 and 84-years-old.
Police say several searches were conducted at the suspects' homes and computer equipment was seized for analysis.