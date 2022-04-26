Four Windsor suspects make Canada's Top 25 most wanted list

Four Windsor murder suspects have been included on Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted list.

The Top 25 list announced Tuesday by the BOLO Program includes Nouraldin Rabee, who's number-four on the list.

Rabee is wanted for murder in connection to the Feb. 14, 2008 killing of 16-year-old Chance Gauthier. He was found shot to death in an alley off Church Street near Erie Street.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

The investigation has confirmed that he fled Canada and flew to Cairo, Egypt. He is known to have ties in Jordan, Israel, and the United States of America.

Photo courtesy: Bolo Program

At number-14 on the list is Mohamud Hagi, who's wanted for the December 2007 shooting death of Luis Acosta-Escobar.

Acosta-Escobar was gunned down outside of a Pelissier St. bar while trying to intervene in a fight.

A $50,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to his arrest.

At number-18 on the list, Savang Sychantha. He's wanted for murder by OPP in Essex County. A $50,000 reward is being offered. Sychantha is wanted in connection to the 2002 murder of 18-year-old Windsor pizza worker Riad Baroud.

The BOLO Program has placed Yusuf Ali at number-20 on the most wanted list.

He's wanted on a murder charge in connection to the February 2018 killing of 73-year-old Leonard Damm.

BOLO stands for "be on the look out,"a common law enforcement term designating an individual who’s actively wanted.