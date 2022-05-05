Three young people charged after school lockdown in Windsor

Three young people have been charged after an incident resulted in a school lockdown in Windsor.

Around 10:45 a.m. on May 4, several officers from the Windsor Police Service Patrol Unit, including members of the Emergency Services Unit responded to a trouble unknown call at Ford City Public School, located at 4195 Milloy St.

Police had received information of threats of violence towards the school.

Officers met with school officials and a lockdown was imposed, with an extensive search of the school conducted until officers deemed the premises safe.

Through investigation, officers identified three involved youths, who were located and arrested without incident.

Each has been charged with public mischief and uttering threats.

Under the provisions of the Youth and Criminal Justice Act, the Young Offenders cannot be identified in order to protect their identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.