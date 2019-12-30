Thunder Edge Raptors

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied his career high with 32 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 98-97 victory over his hometown Toronto Raptors.

Gilgeous-Alexander's outstanding performance also marked the most points ever scored by a Canadian versus the Raptors.

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet had 20 points apiece for the Raptors (22-11), who were missing Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring), and Norman Powell (shoulder) for the sixth consecutive game.

Patrick McCaw added 13 points, while Serge Ibaka had 12, and Terence Davis finished with 11.

Chris Paul chipped in with 25 points for the Thunder (17-15).

Gilgeous-Alexander, a 21-year-old from Toronto, was the best player on the floor for most of the night. His eight field goals in the first half alone matched the rest of his team's combined.

with files from Canadian Press