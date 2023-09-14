Tickets for the 50th Oktoberfest celebration completely sold out

Those wanting to attend this year's 50th Oktoberfest celebration are out of luck.

The Windsor Teutonia Club has announced that this year's event, scheduled for September 23, has sold out.

The Club is reminding the public that there will be no ticket sales at the door, and due to the demand for tickets, all available spots are filled.

They are also reminding those who are attending that the event is cash-only.

Those who were unable to secure tickets are asked to stay tuned to their website and social media channels for future events and opportunities.

The event at the Fogolar Furlan Club will feature a German menu, Erdinger German beer, as well as live music and dance performances.