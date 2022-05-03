Tiesto to hold Canada Day show in Windsor

The summer concert lineup at Caesars Windsor continues to grow.



Grammy award winning DJ and producer Tiesto, known as the god father of electronic dance music, will be in Windsor for Canada Day this year.

Element Entertainment along with Caesars Windsor announced Monday that Tiesto will be playing at The Colosseum, with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday.

Renaldo Agostino is president of Element Entertainment, and says it's been a long time coming.

"13 years in the making. 13. You know, we cancelled, we restarted, COVID came. Thankfully we never really announced it, but today looks like the day that this is full steam ahead."

Agostino says an artist as influential as Tiesto is big for Windsor.

"He's the biggest artist in the world when it comes to electronic music. There's no question about it. He's a pioneer, he's a grammy award winner, his accomplishments are just massive. This guy only plays the biggest and the best cities. So, to have him here is a big statement," he said.

Agostino says it'll be the biggest show the venue has seen.

"This is the biggest one ever. For sure. I guarantee the energy in this building on that night will be unlike any other night. If you've been here to a show before, however that felt, times that by five when Tiesto is here. Times that by five."

Organizers say the show had to be postponed three times due to the pandemic.

Agostino says tickets start at $53 and capacity for the show is 5,500.