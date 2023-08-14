Tiffany Haddish coming to Caesars Windsor

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is coming to Caesars Windsor this fall

She'll be performing on The Colosseum stage on Thursday, November 2.

Haddish currently stars in the second season of Apple TV's murder mystery series The Afterparty and in Disney's Haunted Mansion.

She has also hosted and produced Netflix's stand-up comedy series Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.

Haddish received an Emmy nomination and won a Grammy for her comedy special, Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, which debuted on Netflix in December 2019.

She became the second black woman ever to win a Grammy for "Outstanding Comedy Album."

The comedian has also been very candid about her experiences growing up in foster care in South Central Los Angeles.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, August 18.

