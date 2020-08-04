Tiger Looking For Another Major



The course is one Tiger Woods knows well and where he has winning memories.

The PGA Championship is a major he has won four times, more than anyone except Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen.

Woods learned last year that brings no guarantee of playing well.

Coming off the deep emotions of a Masters victory that capped his remarkable comeback, Woods lasted only two days at Bethpage Black and missed the cut.

He said Tuesday he's in a much better place at the TPC Harding Park.

Never mind that Woods has played only one tournament - a tie for 40th at the Memorial - in the last six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and his own limited schedule.

The biggest difference was showing up on Sunday in the sunshine to play 18 holes at Harding Park, followed by nine holes Monday as fog crept through the cypress trees and the temperature plunged into the 50s.

A year ago, he played 18 holes a week before the PGA Championship and only nine holes in the three days leading to the opening round.

''My game is better than it was going into that PGA,'' Woods said, ''and hopefully, I can put it together this week.''

Woods just knows it will be quiet. This is the first major without spectators. The atmosphere is nothing new for players who have been back at work for the last two months on the fan-free PGA Tour.



with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.