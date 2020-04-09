Tiger Woods is Being Sued

A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Tiger Woods and his caddie, claiming he suffered injuries from the caddie pushing him out of the way during a tournament two years ago.

The civil complaint was filed in Pinellas County and alleges Brian Borruso tried to take a selfie as Woods approached his tee shot left of the 13th green in the third round of the Valspar Championship.

Borruso maintains caddie Joe LaCava ``intentionally shoved'' him and caused him to stumble and fall into the crowd before being treated for injuries at a hospital.

Josh Drechsel, the lawyer representing Borruso, said the lawsuit was filed two years after the tournament to get a better understanding of the injuries, which were described in the suit as ''either permanent or continuing.''

Mark Steinberg, the agent for Woods at Excel Sports Management, did not immediately reply to a text seeking comment. LaCava said he had no comment.

Drechsel, meanwhile, issued a public plea for evidence from fans

who might have been at the 13th green that day and witnessed the

incident.

The lawsuit says Borruso went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.



with files from Associated Press