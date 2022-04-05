Tiger Woods says he's planning to play the Masters

AUGUSTA - Tiger Woods says -- for now anyway -- he's planning to play in this week's Masters.

The five-time champion at Augusta National says he'll play nine more practice holes tomorrow before making a final decision.

There have been plenty of signals in recent days that Woods was on the cusp of deciding it was time to play again -- little more than a year after nearly losing a leg in a car crash.

Woods came to Augusta for a practice round last week, then returned Sunday and Monday for more.

Woods played in December at the P-N-C Challenge, a 36-hole scramble on a flat Florida course where he was allowed to use a cart.

Thursday's opening round would mark the first time Woods competes against the world's best players since November, 2020, at that year's pandemic-delayed Masters.

He had his fifth back surgery two months later, and was still recovering from that when he crashed his S-U-V on a suburban coastal road in Los Angeles in February, 2021.