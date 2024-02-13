Tiger Woods starts a new year with a new look. Sun Day Red is his new apparel through TaylorMade

LOS ANGELES - Tiger Woods and Sunday red is no longer just a shirt. It's a brand. Woods is starting a new year with a new look.

He has announced an extended partnership with TaylorMade Golf to launch a lifestyle brand that will be called Sun Day Red.

The change comes about by Woods and Nike ending a 27-year relationship that dated to when Woods turned pro in August 1996.

Sun Day Red will be a standalone brand with its own team of designers and even its own headquarters.

TaylorMade hopes to launch it online in the United States and Canada on May 1.