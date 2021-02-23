Tiger Woods Taken to Hospital After California Car Crash

LOS ANGELES - Golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries today in a vehicle rollover in suburban Los Angeles and was undergoing surgery.

Authorities and his manager say his condition wasn't yet clear.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says in a statement that Woods was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it.

No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

The vehicle sustained major damage, and Woods was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Manager, Mark Steinberg says Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and is thanking the public for ``your privacy and support.''

A KABC-TV helicopter over the wreck showed a car on its side, with its front end heavily damaged just off the side of a road near a hillside. The air bags appeared to be deployed.

There was a second crash when a vehicle that had apparently stopped to help Woods got hit but officials say that wreck was very minor, and no one was hurt.

Woods' crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. about 32 kilometres south of downtown Los Angeles, on the border of the upscale communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.