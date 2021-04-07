Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says

LOS ANGELES - Authorities say Tiger Woods was speeding when he crashed an S-U-V in Southern California less than two months ago, leaving the golf superstar seriously injured.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said today that Woods was driving as fast as 140 kilometres an hour on a downhill stretch of road outside Los Angeles that had a speed limit of 70 kilometres.

The stretch of road is known for wrecks and drivers hitting speeds so high that there is an emergency exit for runaway vehicles just beyond where Woods crashed.

Villanueva blamed the February 23rd crash solely on excessive speed and Woods' loss of control behind the wheel.