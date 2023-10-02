Tigers' Cabrera closes 21-year career with win

(Detroit, MI) -- Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera closed out his Hall of Fame career with a win on Sunday.

Cabrera was honored several times before and throughout the Tigers' 5-2 home win over Cleveland, including his children embracing him on the field after he was pulled from the game in the eighth inning.

Cabrera wiped away tears as he exited in front of a sold out crowd at Comerica Park.

The 40-year-old ends his illustrious 21-year career with two AL MVP's, four batting titles and seven Silver Slugger Awards.

He became the first Triple Crown winner since 1967 back in 2012.

Cabrera is one of just three players in MLB history with three-thousand hits, 500 homers and 600 doubles, joining Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols.

He spent 16 seasons in Detroit after playing his first five years with the Marlins.

— with files from MetroSource