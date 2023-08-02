Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez vetoes trade to Dodgers
Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez won't be heading to the Dodgers after all.
ESPN reports the left-hander invoked his no-trade clause after a deal was made between Detroit and Los Angeles.
Rodriguez reportedly wanted to remain closer to family on the East Coast.
The 30-year-old has posted a 6-and-5 record with a 2.95 ERA in his second season with the Tigers.
The Dodgers went on to acquire left-hander Ryan Yarbrough from the Kansas City Royals after failing to land Rodriguez.
— with files from MetroSource
