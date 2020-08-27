Tigers Hold Off Cubs For Series Win at Comerica Park

The Tigers scored five times in the sixth inning to take a 6-3 lead and they held on to beat the Cubs 7-6 in Detroit.

Niko Goodrum's two-run double capped the uprising and Miguel Cabrera added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 7-3 Tigers.

Austin Romine went 3-for-5 with two RBI as Detroit banged out 18 hits in all.

Joe Jiminez got the win, while Ryan Tepera took the loss.

Kyle Schwarber homered for Chicago, which scored three in the ninth to make it close.

Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner each had three hits for the Cubs.

